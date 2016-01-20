PwC buys Outbox Group

PwC announced today it is acquiring European technology consulting business Outbox Group for an undisclosed sum. The deal was signed on December 31 and is expected to be formalised in February.

With the acquisition, the company aims to improve its ability to offer specialised cloud-based solutions and transformational services, it said in the press release.

The deal will see the company’s contingent of practitioners rise to almost 3,000 across EMEA, it added, also saying that more than 250 Outbox employees will be joining PwC.

Outbox is a Polish-based business that specialises in customer, digital and technology services. According to the press release, it works with the likes of Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle and SAP.

"This acquisition represents a major milestone for PwC's UK and Central and Eastern Europe alliance and its commitment to invest in emerging markets,” said PwC’s UK and EMEA consulting leader, Ashley Unwin. “It is also a significant addition to our customer and digital capabilities and sees the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for these skills within PwC in Europe."

"We created Outbox 10 years ago in Poland,” commented Outbox managing director, Nicholas Mobbs, who will join PwC as a partner. “Through dedication and hard work we have tapped into the wave of disruptive technological change, leading to considerable success across Europe with our unique position around a customer first multi-technology strategy.”

"This deal will provide PwC with the ability to offer a unique combination of world class skills and services, by delivering true cloud-based business transformation projects to the market and benefitting existing clients.”