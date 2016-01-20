UK government told to embrace Blockchain technology

The UK government must adopt the Blockchain technology to run various public services securely, according to the country's chief scientific adviser.

Seen as a more secure way of managing data, Mark Walport explained that Blockchain could be used to help with tax collection, benefits, or the issuing of passports.

Blockchains, which consist of "blocks" of data in a digital ledger, can be distributed across the network, while being less prone to tampering. In addition, private Blockchains may allow access to specific users only.

Sir Mark's recommendation comes in the form of a new report which advocates the use of Blockchain for a variety of services.

“Distributed ledger technologies have the potential to help governments to collect taxes, deliver benefits, issue passports, record land registries, assure the supply chain of goods and generally ensure the integrity of government records and services," according to a report advocating the use of Blockchain.

The said report, which stated that the British government must begin trials of the technology, has been Sir Mark’s reference to his recommendation.

Existing approaches to data management in government departments typically involved large centralised systems with "a high cost single point of failure", and may be more vulnerable to hacking or errors, he said.

