Zero day Linux vulnerability targets Android

Security company Perception Point has announced that it has discovered an existing vulnerability that could place Linux and more importantly many Android users at risk.

The vulnerability allows an attacker to escalate privileges and gain root access, on.

any machine with Linux Kernel 3.8 or higher, which includes tens of millions of Linux PCs and servers, both 32-bit and 64-bit.

Unfortunately for Linux and Android users, the security flaw is actually code embedded in a security update that determines how data should be stored within a secure key-ring.

This is a major concern for users of Linux and especially Android , where many users are still using smartphones and devices with operating systems that are years old. In fact it is believed that as many as 66 per cent of Android users may be susceptible to this flaw. After all the phone needs be only slightly over two years old without a security update to fall victim to the attack.

However, Linux is quite sure that any vulnerability has not been exploited and Red Hat, SUSE, and the security team agrees that previous PC versions are not vulnerable to the malicious code.

The good news to come out of this saga is that there is no evidence as such to suggest a release of the vulnerability into the wild quite just yet. However, seeing how many devices can be seen to be affected so easily should make you determined to protect your data devices, and the storage locations.

Image source: Shutterstock/Palto