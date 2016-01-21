Atos completes the acquisition of Unify

Digital services firm Atos has announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Unify, the integrated communications solutions firm, from Gores Group and Siemens.

Atos had to shell out €366 million (£281m), the company said in a press release, adding that it hopes the acquisition will create a "unique integrated proposition for unified communications improving the social collaboration, digital transformation and business performance of its clients”.

The deal was approved by all regulatory and anti-monopoly bodies from the European Union, United States, Russia and Brazil. The company also said that net debt was €48 million (£36m) at closing, and the pension deficit was €176 million (£135m).

The Services activity of Unify will be integrated into the Atos Service Line “Managed Services”, starting February 1.

Atos is a company founded in 2008 as a joint venture between Gores Group and Siemens. It operates mainly in the European Union and the United States, and generates €1.2 billion in revenue. It employs approximately 100,000 people across 72 countries.

The company provides consulting services, cloud operations, big data and cyber-security solutions and transactional services. It is present in various business sectors, including defence, financial services, health, manufacturing, media, utilities, public sector, retail, telecommunications, and transportation.