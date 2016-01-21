Former Microsoft exec joins Citrix as CEO and President

American software company Citrix has announced that it has appointed Kirill Tatarinov as President and CEO. He will effectively assume his position on January 25 2016, the company added.

Interim president and CEO, Robert Calderoni, will continue his role as Executive Chairman on the Citrix Board of Directors.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Kirill as the new President and CEO of Citrix,” said Robert Calderoni, Executive Chairman. “Following a thorough review of candidates, the Board determined that Kirill’s strong product management background and extensive technology leadership experience make him the right person to oversee Citrix’s innovation and growth strategy.”

“I am honored to join Citrix during this exciting time,” said Mr. Tatarinov. “Citrix is an iconic company with a world-class brand, innovative products, and a large installed base, including 99 per cent of the Global 500. Citrix is a key enabler of digital business. Across every industry and region, the secure delivery of apps and data is a strategic imperative for organizations of all sizes. I look forward to working alongside Citrix’s leaders, talented employees, and dedicated partners around the world to push the boundaries of innovation and create greater value together.”

The company said that the process of searching for the next CEO was led by a committee of the Board, consisting of Robert Calderoni, Godfrey R. Sullivan and Jesse Cohn, with the assistance of Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search firm.

Together with Mr. Tatarinov, the Citrix Board will now have 11 directors.

Before joining Citrix, Kirill Tatarinov was the Executive Vice President of the Microsoft Business Solutions Division. During the 13 years he spent in Microsoft, he was also Corporate Vice President of the Management & Solutions Division.