Telecoms the driving force behind NFV delivery with OpenStack

Global telecoms are the driving force behind the rapid adoption of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), a new report by OpenStack suggests.

The OpenStack Foundation released today a comprehensive report on the NFV adoption by the world¹s largest telecom providers. Entitled OpenStack Foundation Report: Accelerating NFV Delivery with OpenStack, it shows that the telecoms are at the forefront, with AT&T, Bloomberg LP, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT Group, SK Telekom and Verizon being among those choosing to implement NFV with OpenStack.

The Foundation says NFV adoption is still in its early phase, but is expected to grow significantly in months and years to come. Infonetics Research claims the market will increase five times by 2019, reaching a value of $11.6 billion (£8.22bn). According to the report, the market was valued at $0.95 billion in 2014. In the next five years, a compound annual growth of 54 per cent is expected.

The NFV has become valuable for telecoms, as it provides them with means to lower expenses by eliminating reliance on expensive, proprietary hardware. At the same time, it allows them to significantly increase the speed and agility with which new network services are provisioned for clients.

The report also offers a couple of brief case studies, which describe the technological and business advantages of NFV; the role OpenStack software and community play in its development process; and how the OpenStack-powered NFV gets deployed by telecoms and carriers.

The full report is free for download and can be found on this link.