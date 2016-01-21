Three disaster recovery myths to leave behind in 2016

Over the past few years, disaster recovery has undergone a radical revolution. New data protection challenges combined with the arrival of cloud-based disaster recovery as a service solutions (also known as DRaaS) are forcing mid-size organisations to change the way they think about disaster recovery.

While spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, and allocating too many precious IT resources to make complex disaster recovery solutions work was once the go-to approach, modern day disaster recovery as a service is much different. Let’s separate DRaaS fact from fiction so you can capitalise on these new solutions and eradicate downtime.

Myth #1: I can’t achieve the RTO I want at the price I can afford

Perhaps one of the biggest myths is that companies can’t achieve their desired RTO and stay within budget. You know the drill: Tape is cheap but delivers RTO that doesn’t meet today’s standards and on-demand failover (or hot site) delivers the RTO they want but is too expensive.

DRaaS breaks this stalemate by allowing you to leverage the cloud or a paired offsite appliance to quickly boot up and virtualise critical applications in seconds to minutes without the six figure price tag ($$$) that includes expensive upfront hardware and extra infrastructure costs. So, yes, you can have hot failover for a little more than the cost of traditional tape backup.

Myth #2: Disaster recovery is only for large enterprises

Not anymore. Industry data indicates that mid-size companies are just as concerned about downtime as enterprises. Spiceworks 2015 State of IT report echoed this concern with “72 per cent of IT pros” identifying man-made disasters and incidents to be a moderate to high risk for their organisation. From the dental office to the mid-size health care services company, “every company is a technology company” and they can’t afford downtime. The problem is that traditional disaster recovery has been too expensive, complex, and inflexible for mid-size organisations to consider.

According to ActualTech’s DRaaS trends and adoption report, the three main obstacles to on-demand failover adoption are: Costs, complexity, and lack of IT resources. New disaster recovery as a service solutions eliminate these barriers so you can build a more convincing business case for disaster recovery. With Infrascale’s DRaaS solution, a company looking to protect 2 terabytes of data across file servers, could have push-button failover for less than $30,000.

Myth #3: Scaling DR means “mo appliances, mo money, mo problems”

Wrong. Here at Infrascale, we thought about solving the financial burdens scaling disaster recovery with appliances (what IT affectionately refers to as running out of space) creates for companies. It’s why we built cloud spillover technology into our disaster recover as a service solution, so you can unlock true cloud-costs savings and end the appliance overprovisioning and fork lift upgrade rut. Here’s how it works:

Each backup arrives on the appliance and is copied to the cloud. And when a new backup arrives on the appliance, the older one is deleted from the appliance (BUT it’s still kept in the cloud). Which means that you’re appliance never fills up and you’re buying more cloud, instead of more appliances

It’s how our customers protect large data sets on a smaller appliance and reduce disaster recovery hardware and operational costs. The future of scaling disaster recovery doesn’t have to include appliances.

IT New Year's resolution: Eradicate downtime

You can have enterprise-grade disaster recovery for the cost of backup- you just need to pick the right DRaaS solution. Retiring the myths mentioned above will help you build the business case and pick the right DRaaS solution to eradicate downtime, simply and affordably.

Kenneth Garcia, Director of Content Marketing at Infrascale