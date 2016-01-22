How long before the stressed network snaps?

Mobile working, cloud adoption and a bunch of other tech-related work wishes are putting a lot of strain on IT network infrastructures, and it's just a matter of time before the bubble bursts.

At the same time, the problem seems to be easily avoidable, and the risks and solutions are blatantly obvious to IT staff. However, business executives either don't know, or don't want to know what the problem is.

Those are the results and conclusions of a survey by IT research company, Freeform Dynamics. It questioned 610 businesses and 94 per cent had their doubts over how much more requirements their system can handle.

At the same time, employers were reluctant to invest in specialist equipment to ease the pressure on the infrastructure. “Understanding when to use specialist versus general purpose solutions” was also a significant inhibitor to their network modernisation, the company said in a follow-up press release.

Another obstacle was “making the business case for obtaining the necessary funding for an updated network,” 61 per cent of those questioned said.

The survey suggests that the solutions to these problems don’t have to be complicated or costly. What used to be specialist equipment is now available in multifunction devices, such as Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) and Unified Threat Management (UTM) boxes, both said to be good choices.

According to IT analyst, Dale Vile, senior budget holders often don’t know, or don’t want to know what the problem is, which leads to temporary and quick fixes, ultimately leading to fragmented and disjointed networks.

“When it comes to maintaining clear lines of IT-based communication - it’s sometimes good just to talk,” it concludes.