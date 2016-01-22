IPACSO Framework now available in EU

The IPACSO Framework is now widely available for all Europe’s cyber security entrepreneurs, giving them a €1 million, state-of-the-art knowledge and decision-support tool to help them boost their business.

According to a press release following the announcement, the framework was designed to boost Europe's competitiveness in privacy and cyber-security innovation.

The IPACSO framework is the brainchild of a wide range of industry, academic, R&D and policymaking experts, who had been working on the project for the past two years.

It was developed throguh extensive research into the PACS industry, and the end product is an important knowledge asset for all researchers, innovatotrs, cyber-security firms and investors.

The framework itself works around five themes, each having detailed methodoligies key to the process of innovation. Those are the Ideas Theme, the Product Theme, the Process Theme, the Market Theme and the People Theme. Each covers a different aspect of innovation, and features an overview of cyber-security.

“We are delighted to have the project formally approved by the Commission and given ‘excellent’ in its assessment,” said IPACSO project coordinator, Zeta Dooly. “Its completion marks an important milestone in Europe’s Strategic Research Agenda set out in H2020. We concur with the Commissions Technical Report that says ‘there is potential for a very relevant impact of this project especially for the future cyber security cPPP and related activities’.

“We acknowledge the support of the PACS community, the 100 plus cyber security starters we have trained and the 300 European cyber security innovators who registered for our awards. We hope this framework will to continue to inspire innovators and provide valuable support to new ventures beyond the lifetime of the project.”