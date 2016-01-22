Public cloud spending to double by 2017

Businesses will spend more on public cloud storage this year, a new report by 451 Research suggests.

The key conclusion of the report is that the proportion of spending on public cloud storage is set to double in the next two years, with on-premises storage being the biggest loser in the game.

These are the results of a report called Voice of the Enterprise: Storage, which surveyed more than 700 IT professionals worldwide. The results are also based on responses from a panel of more than 25,000 senior IT buyers and tech executives.

Storage spending in general will increase this year, with 70 per cent saying they'll invest some money in it. Large enterprises, European companies and government agencies will not spend that much, the report says.

There are bright days ahead for public storage, with 17 per cent of all enterprise storage spending being reserved for it – up from 8 per cent today. Some verticals will spend more than others, though – retail is expected to invest 25 per cent of its entire storage spending by 2017 in the public cloud.

At the same time, spending on on-premises storage will fall from 70 per cent today, to 58 per cent in 2017.

“IT managers are recognising the need for storage transformation to meet the realities of the new Digital Economy, especially in terms of improved efficiency and agility in the face of relentless data growth,“ said Simon Robinson, Research Vice President at 451, and Research Director of the new Voice of the Enterprise: Storage service. "It’s clear from our Q4 study that emerging options, especially Public Cloud Storage and All-Flash Array technologies, will be increasingly important components in this transformation.”