Sony announces new mobile projector

Sony has launched a new addition to its range of mobile projectors, the Sony LSPX-P1 projector.

The portable ultra-short focus projector is capable of projecting an 80 inch image from just 22 inches away, thanks to its smaller focus lens and optical modules.

The LSPX-P1 is a suitable device for those who require to view images or videos anywhere without needing to have bulky projectors.

It measures as a 10-centimeter cube, small enough to be mounted to throw images on a table or the floor. It is capable of being carried easily with one hand as well.

The handy device also has speakers and a battery that can last for up to two hours. It also connects using Bluetooth and also connects via a HDMI port to project images as well as offering 4GB of internal storage for content.

In addition to these features, it also has a matching smartphone for control, settings, and to present media.

The new Sony projector will be launching in Japan on 13 February for approximately ¥93,000 or $798 and is expected to arrive in the US around summer.

Check out the video above to see the projector in action.