Brits targeted by malware-filled tax emails

As part of a three month investigation, the Symantec Security Response team has unveiled a scam campaign targeting UK consumers with fraudulent ‘tax deduction’ emails containing information stealing Donx malware.

These emails claim to be from the Income Tax Department of India, and the investigation revealed that the UK was the third most targeted country, receiving 14 per cent of all the emails. India was the biggest target at 43 per cent, followed by the United States (20 per cent).

In his blog post, Satnam Narang, Senior Security Response Manager at Symantec notes that: “The emails announce that thousands of rupees have been deducted from the recipient’s bank account as a tax payment. The email also contains an attached file that masquerades as a receipt for the payment. The alleged receipt… contains information stealing malware that Symantec detects as the Infostealer.Donx Trojan. The malware logs keystrokes, titles of open windows, and the operating system version, then sends that information back to an attacker command-and-control (C&C) server.”

The full blog post is available here from the Symantec website.

The post UK Targeted by Malicious Income Tax E-mails, Symantec reveals appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.

Image source: Shutterstock/bluebay