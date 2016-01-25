The Electric Revolution: What’s driving a changing industry?

Digital disruption is affecting nearly every sector in some way at the moment and the energy industry is no exception. There are some exciting changes currently taking place.

The deployment of new, distributed energy resources and the changing demands of customers and consumers are two such developments that are drastically shifting the energy and electricity sectors away from the current model, driven by factors such as cost pressures, regulatory restrictions and the development of new technologies.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing are supporting the development of the distributed energy resources mentioned above, which include solutions such as solar panels, micro-wind and micro-CHP boilers, which generate energy as you consume it.

To learn more about some of the changes that are taking place in this so called ‘electric revolution’ and how IBM is leading the way, we spoke to Graham Butler, vice president of energy and utilities in Europe for IBM.

Check out the video above for the full interview and for more information visit the IBM website.