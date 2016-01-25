Microsoft updates its Surface line for power users

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book really shook up the convertible market in 2015 and showed consumers that a 2-in-1 device could actually meet their daily computing needs.

Power users on the other hand were a bit more reserved when it came to these two devices, because they offered limited storage and memory options.

Now Microsoft has decided to launch new variants of both devices tailored to power users unwilling to compromise in terms of storage and memory. The new high-end Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book will come equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Discrete graphics from Nvidia will also be included to drive more graphically intense programs and to allow some light gaming.

Being as Microsoft has made no compromises in terms of the hardware in the high-end Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book, it comes as no surprise that the prices of both devices have been raised significantly. The new Surface Book will cost $3,200 while the most outfitted Surface Pro 4 will cost $2,700.

To commemorate the launch of these new systems, Microsoft will now be offering a gold version of its Surface Pen. It is identical to the stylus that currently ships with the Surface Pro 4 in every regard except for its gold color. The gold Surface Pen will ship alongside Microsoft's Surface Pen Tip Kit that allows users to change out the tip of their stylus based on their drawing style.

Microsoft was able to win over casual users with its 2015's Surface lineup and hopefully the new updated Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book will be able to do the same with power users.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Canadapanda