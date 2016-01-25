Office Insider program now open to Mac users

Microsoft has decided to let Mac users participate in its Office Insider program. This program allows users running Office on an Apple computer the opportunity to test new features earlier than the general public.

Windows and Android users have been able to be a part of the Office Insider program for some time now and Mac users are finally getting their chance to try it out.

In order to join the Office Insider program, Mac users can opt-in from the Microsoft Auto Update tool on their computers and can find more information at Office.com/insider. The new Office Insider program for Mac is quite different than the Windows version because it enables users the opportunity to test features that are much closer to the their final release, sometimes as early as one or three weeks away. Windows users who are a part of the Office Insider program are often testing new features for Windows 10 that are months away from their final release.

The Office Insider program is intended for Office client and app technologies. This is what sets it apart from the Office 365 First Release program which is intended for Office 365 Business and Enterprise users who are responsible for testing the software and services that work outside of the Office client.

Microsoft has also decided to add its digital inking tools to iPad and iPad Pro. These tools had only previously been available in Office for Windows since 2007. Now iPad and iPad Pro users will be able to use Microsoft's digital inking tools in updated versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote that the company has just released.

Mac users of Microsoft's programs and services have a lot to be excited about and the company's dedication to Apple's platforms has really increased recently.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / 10 FACE