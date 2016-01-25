Samsung to open dedicated Gear VR studio in New York

Samsung is opening a studio in New York City to further grow the content for its Gear VR platform.

Announced at the Sundance Film Festival, the Gear VR maker intends to create virtual reality experiences in the said studio, which will be located in an existing Samsung office within the city. Samsung executives did not provide further details, including shedding any light on the content the company is working on

Samsung has also put up a pop-up showcase at the festival, wherein some of its Gear VR headsets are set up.

In addition to its participation with the film festival, Samsung has also closed a year-long partnership with the Sundance Institute to nurture filmmaking talent among creative professionals. "At Samsung we love stories," Samsung Chief Marketing Officer Marc Mathieu said in the festival. "And we love to help people tell stories."

Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in America, had VR as one of the dominant themes this year, according to Cnet.

Samsung’s competition in the VR space, Oculus, announced a similar scheme at last year's Sundance where it has produced a five-minute clip. Recently, Oculus has also recruited actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt to promote its headsets.