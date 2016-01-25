Virgin unveils high-speed broadband to help UK's SMBs

There's a new research which says it's not your fault you're slow at work – it's actually the internet that's slowing you down.

Well, that may not be a 100 per cent correct statement, but it's precise enough to get your boss of your back for at least 15 minutes – just the time you lose each day to slow broadband connections.

According to a new research by Virgin Media Business, SMB's biggest time waster is the slow internet – these companies lose 15 minutes each day waiting for the internet to catch up. That might not sound like a big deal, but If you have eight employees, you're basically losing a day each week, which is significant.

The report was published as Virgin Media Business releases new broadband services for small and medium businesses, which it calls 'fastest ever'. These new ultrafast broadband packages offer speeds of 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 300Mbps.

The research to complement the claims was conducted online by YouGov, and it included 1,103 senior decision makers in British SMBs. According to the research, 57 per cent of SMBs say internet is crucial to their business, and they wouldn't be able to operate without it.

More importantly, more than a third of SMBs (34 per cent) are certain a faster internet would mean faster buiness growth.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the UK’s economy but need the right tools and technology to thrive. Our ultrafast broadband speeds are setting a new benchmark for business broadband and enabling businesses to reach their full digital potential by doing more, faster,“ commented Peter Kelly, Managing Director at Virgin Media Business.