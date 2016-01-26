Adobe releases Portfolio to rival Squarespace and Wix

Designing and maintaining a website used to be a time consuming and often costly process.

However, with the rise of services such as Squarespace and Wix it has become much easier for small businesses and artists to quickly and easily design their own websites using pre-made templates.

Adobe has decided to release its own website design tool called Portfolio to give its users the ability to produce websites in a similar manner right from within the company's Creative Cloud Suite. Portfolio is very design focused and it will allow artists and other content creators to quickly showcase their work. The design tool has a slick modern interface and will provide a personalised URL, analytics, tracking, Typekit fonts and will offer password protection to keep unreleased projects secret.

Users of Adobe's portfolio sharing tool Behance will automatically have their portfolio pages synced to this new service. Pre-made layouts will be available in Portfolio to help new users get their websites off the ground quickly. Users familiar with website design will also have the option to build their own websites from scratch.

Portfolio could be a more suitable substitute for users who are already heavily invested in Adobe's software suite.

The company's strong and reliable reputation in the creative space might also entice users who have previously considered designing and running their own websites to finally do so.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / scyther5's