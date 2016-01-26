Arbor Networks reveals 2015 advanced threat and DDoS security trends

Arbor Networks today released its 11th Annual Worldwide Infrastructure Security Report (WISR), offering insights into issues such as threat detection and incident response.

The report received 354 responses - with 38 per cent coming from enterprise organisations and and 52 per cent coming from service providers - and identifies the top five trends for both DDoS and advanced threats

“A constantly evolving threat environment is an accepted fact of life for survey respondents. This report provides broad insight into the issues that network operators around the world are grappling with on a daily basis," said Darren Anstee, chief security technologist at Arbor Networks.

"Furthermore, the findings from this report underscore that technology is only part of the true story since security is a human endeavor and there are skilled adversaries on both sides. Thanks to the information provided by network operators worldwide, we are able to offer insights into people and process, providing a much richer and more vibrant picture into what is happening on the front lines.”

Top 5 DDoS trends

Change in Attack Motivation: This year the top motivation was not hacktivism or vandalism but ‘criminals demonstrating attack capabilities,’ something typically associated with cyber extortion attempts.

Attack Size Continues to Grow: The largest attack reported was 500 Gbps, with others reporting attacks of 450 Gbps, 425 Gbps and 337 Gbps. In 11 years of this survey, the largest attack size has grown more than 60X.

Complex Attacks on the Rise: 56 per cent of respondents reported multi-vector attacks that targeted infrastructure, applications and services simultaneously, up from 42 per cent last year. 93 per cent reported application-layer DDoS attacks.

Cloud Under Attack: Two years ago, 19 per cent of respondents saw attacks targeting their cloud-based services. This grew to 29 per cent last year, and now to 33 per cent this year. There was also a sharp increase in datacentres seeing outbound attacks from servers within their networks, up to 34 per cent from 24 per cent last year.

Firewalls Continue to Fail During DDoS Attacks: More than half of enterprise respondents reported a firewall failure as a result of a DDoS attack, up from one-third a year earlier.

Top 5 advanced threat trends

Focus on Better Response: 57 per cent of enterprises are looking to deploy solutions to speed the incident response processes. Among service providers, one-third reduced the time taken to discover an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) in their network to under one week, and 52 per cent stated their discovery to containment time has dropped to under one month.

Better Planning: 2015 saw an increase in the proportion of enterprise respondents who had developed formal incident response plans, and dedicated at least some resources to respond to such incidents, up from around two-thirds last year to 75 per cent this year.

Insiders in Focus: The proportion of enterprise respondents seeing malicious insiders is up to 17 per cent this year (12 per cent last year). Nearly 40 per cent of all enterprise respondents still do not have tools deployed to monitor BYOD devices on the network and the proportion reporting security incidents relating to BYOD doubled, to 13 per cent from six per cent last year.

Increasing Reliance on Outside Support: Lack of internal resources this past year has led to an increase in the use of managed services and outsourced support, with 50 per cent of enterprises having contracted an external organisation for incident response. This is 10 per cent higher than within service providers. Within service providers, 74 per cent reported seeing more demand from customers for managed services.

Staffing Quagmire: There has been a significant drop in those looking to increase their internal resources to improve incident preparedness and response, down from 46 to 38 per cent in this year’s results.

