Cloud: The modern way to manage customer satisfaction

Many large scale corporations have come to understand that, when it comes to computing, one specific cloud most definitely has a silver lining.

The transfer of operations onto cloud-based systems is a recent revolution for organisations who constantly strive to do their business in a quicker, leaner and more flexible way. The cloud has opened up a way to deliver a business model that is more mobile and in tune with the demands of both the modern workforce and the modern consumer.

Yet, as the technology develops further, big businesses are continuously tapping into the potential of cloud technology to manage customer satisfaction more effectively.

The customer satisfaction challenge

Both fortunately and unfortunately, technology presents both opportunities and challenges. In the same light, businesses are now operating in different ways than they have in the past. As companies expand across national boundaries, continents and time zones there’s clearly less of a physical ‘face-to-face’ relationship with customers.

Businesses also must manage websites and social media channels, which act as the public face of a brand. These are a great way to make a personal connection with a customer but they take time and effort to manage properly and can, if handled poorly, turn into a very public avenue for customer dissatisfaction.

How the cloud offers help to keep the customer happy

Due to the ever changing needs and demands of businesses and customers alike, new technology has been developed to keep both parties content. That’s where a greater understanding of cloud-based customer service technology can help. One such company, Nice Enterprises, has developed a software to aid with Cloud contact centre solutions by allowing large scale corporations to collate and store the information they need to be able to keep their customers happy all in one easily accessible (cyber)space. Crucially, the technology also makes it possible to tap into that information and come up with a plan to keep people happy with their products and services.

From a staffing point of view, this technology allows a business to monitor the productivity of their employees in a bid to ensure their talents are deployed properly across the organisation according to demand. This technology also allows a thorough analysis of every interaction with a customer. That means the ability to go through conversations and pick out common complaints or issues, for example, in a way that you people wouldn’t have the time or resources to do.

The ability to do this on a huge scale is of great benefit to businesses. According to the popular tech site, Wired, having the ability to manage customer and employee interaction on a large scale is the key to a wider satisfaction across all boards. By spotting and sorting issues at the earliest possible opportunity, businesses can stop them from escalating into something far worse and can truly listen to the customer’s issue.

By parking all of that administrative effort into the cloud, there’s also the chance to empower employees to be able to handle their work more effectively. This could free them up to focus on the individuals that a company needs to keep happy.

The cloud is a great way to get to know and understand your customers more intimately on a larger scale. It’s about managing and monitoring satisfaction in a digital age, a tricky-to-master concept without the help of technology.

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock