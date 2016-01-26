Survey highlights the ever-changing role of the CIO

The findings of a new survey from Insight UK have highlighted the role that an increased prominence of technology in the workplace is having on the continuing shift of the CIO role.

79 per cent of business decision makers said their company plans to invest in more technology over the next 12 months and 44 per cent of respondents feel the CIO role is now less important than it was two years ago.

Whilst traditionally being focused on technology efficiency, the survey results reveal how the CIO role has changed over the last five years, with security (70 per cent), cost-effective spending (57 per cent) and innovation (52 per cent) now taking prominence.

“There is a real need for organisations, particularly the leadership teams, to ensure they are united. The study gives a clear message to the CIO to act now and educate the wider business, or risk losing your role in the boardroom,” said Mike Guggemos, Global CIO at Insight UK. “CIOs play a vital role in the organisation, driving forward an era where businesses approach technology in a profound new way. Although this was reflected in the statistics, they are failing to showcase their value to the boardroom. Those who learn this language will continue to succeed – and play a vital role in the organisations of tomorrow.”

The increasing use and understanding of technology by the wider management team now means the CIO needs to be constantly evolving to maintain their role in the decision making process. Over half (55 per cent) of senior directors see the CIO's role as below the rest of the senior management team and 22 per cent believe the majority of the technology budget should sit with the board.

Guggemos continued: “In recent years, IT has transformed from a relatively functional area for businesses to the engine of the organisation, as companies look to understand the potential for intelligent technology to transform their business. In parallel, tech-savvy employees are adopting ‘bring your own platform’ services in the workplace.

"These developments have forced a systematic shift in the role of the CIO to the business, as we can see from the research, one that currently, other decision makers have failed to see."

Image source: Shutterstock/g0d4ather