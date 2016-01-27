Atos and Orange Cyberdefense team up

Atos' technology brand Bull and Orange Cyberdefense have announced a partnership that will see the duo take on the secure mobile terminal communications market.

Atos is a European IT services corporation, and Orange is a telecommunications operator. Through the partnership, Orange Cyberdefense will be selling Hoox to its customers. Hoox is a smartphone built by Bull and, according to the company, was “the first integrally secured European smartphone”.

Besides selling the device, Orange Cyberdefense will offer solutions and provide secure communications services based on Hoox, as well. The new services will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"This agreement with a major industrial player such as Atos enables us to offer the market's widest range of secure communications services,” said Michel Van Den Berghe, CEO at Orange Cyberdefense. “The partnership enhances our high-security services for mobile personnel exchanging sensitive information.”

“We are proud to associate our company with Orange Cyberdefense and reap the benefits of its powerful sales network as one of the leading telecommunications operators in the world. This partnership will enable us to enhance our development in the market of secured communications,” commented Pierre Barnabé, COO Big Data & Security at Atos.

Basically at the same time, Orange Cyberdefense has also announced a partnership with Morpho (Safran), through which the two companies will promote each other’s’ digital security solutions.

Under the agreement, Morpho will offer its expertise in the field of digital identity and biometric solutions, while Orange Cyberdefense will allow Morpho to promote its Security Operations Centers, offering a 24/7 digital surveillance service.