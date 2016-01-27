Azure Stack Technical Preview Announced

Businesses that want to use the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, but also want to keep their data on their premises to avoid any regulatory or data sovereignty issues will now be able to have both, according to a new blog post by Microsoft’s Mike Neil, corporate VP of the Enterprise Cloud.

The company has thus announced the first technical preview of the Azure Stack, which is nothing more than Microsoft’s Azure on a hybrid cloud, will be available for businesses starting Friday.

The best part about Azure Stack is that, if you’ve ever used Azure, there’s no learning curve – it’s pretty much the same thing.

“Azure and Azure Stack have a standardized architecture, including the same portal, a unified application model, and common DevOps tools,” Neil wrote in the blog post. “The application model is based on Azure Resource Manager, which enables developers to take the same declarative approach to applications, regardless of whether they run on Azure or Azure Stack. Tooling-wise, developers can use Visual Studio, PowerShell, as well as other open-source DevOps tools thereby enabling the same end user experiences as in Azure.”

Microsoft also announced there will in fact be a series of Technical Previews, through which the company will add new services and content, including OS images and Azure Resource Manager.

To top things off, Azure has hundreds of apps and components on GitHub that will be usable with the Azure Stack, the company confirmed.

“In this context, we are already seeing early excitement from partners – especially open source partners – like Canonical, who are contributing validated Ubuntu Linux images that enable open source applications to work well in Azure Stack environments.”