Barclays CEO reveals Apple Pay arrival date

It seems that Barclays customers in the UK will finally have the ability to use Apple Pay on their mobile devices later this year. Barclays CEO Ashok Vaswani inadvertently confirmed that the bank will in fact be supporting Apple's mobile payment system in an email with a disgruntled customer on 12 January.

A screen shot of the email was posted online by twitter user Oli Foster-Burnell. In the email, Vaswani reassured the Barclay customer that Apple Pay will be offered by the bank “within the next 60 to 75 days.”

This is not the first time that the CEO has emailed a customer in regard to Apple Pay. Last year a programmer named Mike Jobson sent an email to Vaswani to which the CEO replied that Barclays had signed up for Apple Pay and planned to launch it in early 2016.

If we take Vaswani for his word, Apple Pay support will be available from Barclays somewhere between 13 March and 28 March. Halifax, Lloyds and most other banks in the UK have already given their customers the option of using Apple Pay.

Barclays has been very vague with its customers when it comes to its continued lack of support for Apple Pay. The firm has defended its actions and claims that a disagreement over terms is the reason it has been unable to support Apple Pay despite the service launching on 15 September, 2015 in the UK.

The firm could also be attempting to encourage its customers to use its contactless mobile payment solution bPay. Barclay customers have been very vocal about the bank supporting Apple Pay and hopefully this time they will get their wish.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Denys Prykhodov