Government looking to help cyber-security start-ups

The UK government wants to improve the state of cyber-security in the country, by offering help for start-ups tackling the issue, it was announced on Wednesday.

The help comes in the form of the ‘Early Stage Accelerator Programme’, which will assist start-ups in development and market placement of their products and services.

Funded by the Government’s National Cyber Security Programme, the ‘Early Stage Accelerator Programme’ is worth £250,000, and it's run by in partnership by Cyber London and the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast.

The goal of the programme is to increase the rate of new cyber-security start-up development in the country, help firms build and test their ideas, and transform them into viable businesses.

It will also help start-ups identify new business ideas, as well as provide a space for collaboration.

“The UK’s strong and growing digital economy is changing the way we live and work. As technologies continue to evolve there will be an increased demand for secure products and services, and this new programme will ensure the best ideas from our brightest minds can help keep the UK safe in cyberspace. I’m delighted to announce Cyber London and CSIT Belfast as partners in running this new programme,“ said John Whittingdale, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

“CSIT is delighted to partner with Cyber London on this programme. CSIT and Cyber London are at the heart of the UK’s cyber security start-up ecosystem and together we bring a strength of cyber capability, a track record of producing and nurturing start-ups, and an ability to leverage significant additional industry and innovation support partnerships from across the globe,“ said Stephen Wray, Commercial Director of CSIT.