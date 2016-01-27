IBM improves LinuxONE for the hybrid cloud

IBM has announced a set of improvements for its LinuxONE, making it easier for its clients to develop and deploy hybrid cloud applications and solutions.

According to the announcement made on Tuesday, LinuxONE now has new hybrid cloud capabilities, more possibility for the growth of the ecosystem, and enhanced systems.

The new hybrid capabilities will enable clients to develop and deploy apps across hybrid cloud environments with ease, through a highly scalable environment on Node.js.

By porting Google’s Go programming language, IBM says it gives its users more growth opportunities, as Go was built to create simple and reliable software. “Through new work with SUSE to collaborate on technologies in the OpenStack space, SUSE tools will be employed to manage public, private and hybrid clouds running on LinuxONE,” it is said in the press release.

The company is topping all of this with two new and refreshed versions of the LinuxONE family, including the Emperor and Rockhopper, to improve speed and processing power.

“IBM is strengthening its expansion into the open community, providing developers more choice and flexibility with LinuxONE,” said Ross Mauri, general manager, IBM z Systems and LinuxONE. “The platform’s broadened ecosystem and new hybrid cloud capabilities underscore the security, efficiency and performance that clients need, while delivering the flexibility and possibilities of open source they love.”

The IBM Open Platform (IOP) will be available for the IBM LinuxONE portfolio for free, starting March this year, the company confirmed. IOP is a set of industry standard Apache-based capabilities for analytics and big data, including Apache Spark and Apache HBase.