Retailers failing to deliver a holistic shopping experience

A survey by a leading mobile application developer, Apadmi, has revealed that retailers in the UK are failing to provide their customers with a holistic and seamless shopping experience across all touch-points and channels - known as omni-channel.

For example, the Apadmi report discovered that only 11 per cent of customers actually interact with their favourite retailers over all available channels, such as in-store shopping, ecommerce, or use their website and mobile apps.

Furthermore, just under a quarter (22 per cent) of consumers shop only in store, Also, only 8 per cent solely use a retailer’s website, and 2 per cent use its website and app without visiting the store. Only 1 per cent use a retail app on its own, and 1 per cent go to store and use the mobile app to shop.

Nick Black, CEO of Apadmi, said: “To maximise sales, retailers ideally should be connecting with users on multiple channels and touch points. Omni-channel is the new marketing buzzword, which means retailers need to provide a seamless shopping experience regardless of the device or channel. In other words, if a customer wants to browse and view a product online, buy it using their phone, and return it by dropping it off at the store, they are able to do so with ease.

“However, our research has revealed that not all retailers are using each channel to full effect and mobile apps are not up to scratch or consistent with the experience shoppers may have on the retailer’s website or instore.

[see_also]s

"A staggering 71 per cent of consumers stated there is room in the market for better mobile apps so it’s now up to retailers to invest in mobile to improve the shopping experience. And if done well, retailers should also see an increase in sales and loyalty to keep them ahead of the competition.”

Image source: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia