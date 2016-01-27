SAP and Lenovo team up to bring new cloud solutions to China

Chinese Lenovo and the German SAP SE have announced a new partnership which will see the duo build new cloud solutions in China. On top of that, the German giant is bringing its HANA database to the Land of the Rising Sun.

“With over 5,000 servers optimized for SAP HANA and shipped by Lenovo, our experience in helping transform and drive growth for customers continues a tradition of leadership related to mission-critical SAP applications and SAP HANA platforms,” said Gerry Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, PC and Enterprise Business Group, Lenovo.

In its core, the partnership aims to strengthen joint execution, including developing ‘innovative cloud solutions in China’, as the companies said in a press release. It also seeks to ‘explore and define’ new technologies that can help fulfil the needs of the digital economy, as well as ‘jointly execute global go-to-market programs’. The two companies will showcase joint differentiated solutions in Lenovo Innovation Centres in Stuttgart, Morrisville and Beijing.

On top of it all, it was said that SAP will also be using Lenovo systems as an infrastructure server platform.

“SAP and Lenovo have enjoyed a successful partnership, and we look forward to expanding our collaborative efforts to help companies become true digital enterprises,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, executive vice president and head, Business Development and Strategic Ecosystem, SAP. “Together, we are bolstering the development of innovative cloud solutions for customers in China, and exploring new technologies based on SAP HANA and Lenovo systems that will help address the needs of the digital economy.”