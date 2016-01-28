A 'completely secure' smartphone hits the market

The first batch of 3,000 GranitePhones has been delivered this month to Mirabilis/Sikur, the company announced on Thursday.

The GranitePhone is an extremely secure smartphone, aimed at the business user wanting to protect the integrity and confidentiality of his communications.

In a press release following the announcement, the company says the GranitePhone smartphone ‘offers the highest level of security for voice, messages, data and instant messaging of all smartphones available today.’

The smartphone is built around Sikur’s security solution and is powered by the Granite OS, a Sikur-built operating system. There is no way to leave the OS and absolutely no way to install any app – be it from an app store or through an SD card. You just can’t have apps on this phone.

The company says that’s what makes it so secure, as it focuses on hackers and other cyber-criminals looking to steal important information through the mobile communication device.

“The Center for Strategic and International Studies and McAfee estimated annual losses resulting from cyber-attacks close to 400 billion Euros,” the company says in the press release.

“Smartphones are increasingly being used as gateways for hackers accessing user credentials or reading sensitive stored data, even if the devices are not connected to the network.”

"We conducted a bug bounty program for the last eighteen months and we are the only company worldwide that has not been hacked yet!" Kenny Holroyd, Director of Sikur, said proudly.

The smartphone comes with an 8-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, although I’m not sure what it will do with all of this, when it can’t have apps.

It also has a 16MP back and 8MP front camera. The price is €925 (£708), including two years of access to the security solution.