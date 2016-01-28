Aereo founder launches Starry broadband internet access

Chet Kanojia, the founder of Aereo and the man behind the startup company that made such a stir when it delivered streaming TV channels over the air via the internet – Aereo’s technology was subsequently deemed illegal by the Supreme Court - has launched a new wireless broadband service, Starry, which is also rather unique in its delivery.

The Starry solution uses the 38Ghz unlicensed band, which is an interesting choice as at that high frequency it is easily blocked by obstructions such as walls or doors, and is susceptible to rain and inclement weather.

Starry uses active phase array devices called Starry Beams as transmitter towers that will be located on roof tops or other high vantage points and Starry claim a range of 0.6 to 1.2 miles.

However, the problem that Starry may have is getting enough transmitters installed to cover dense urban areas as the laws of radio are you can have range or throughput, which is directly related to frequency, but not both. Furthermore, in an urban environment it will most likely require line of site between the towers and the access points as frequencies at high Ghz ranges fade during rain and bad weather and are also easily obstructed. However, at that frequency, weather permitting throughput should be good at a range of 0.6 miles. Starry say it has a range up to 1.2 miles from the towers and with the antennae called the Starry point located outside the window that may well be possible.

In addition to the Starry Point the consumer will also require a Starry Station which is a 802.11ac enabled router, with a stylish design. The Starry Station is enabled for 802.15 for connecting devices for the internet of things.

Image from www.engadget.com