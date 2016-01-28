Box integrates further into Microsoft's products

Microsoft and Box are taking their cooperation to the next level with a couple of new integrations, aimed at an easier collaboration across devices and platforms.

The two companies have announced on Thursday that Box’s next-generation content management platform supports new integrations with Microsoft Office Online with real-time authoring, Office for iOS and Outlook.com.

With the new integrations, Microsoft Office Online users will be able to edit documents secured in Box, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Changes from all parties are saved automatically.

iOS users can now create and edit Word, Excel and PowerPoint files saved in Box directly, and Outlook.com users will be able to directly attach files located in Box.

"We designed the Cloud Storage Partner Program to make it easier for people, including Box customers, to work with Office documents no matter where they’re stored,” said Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate vice president, Microsoft Office. "Today we are making major enhancements to better enable our joint customers to work and collaborate fully in the cloud from any device."

"Openness and interoperability have transformed enterprise software," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "Box and Microsoft are delivering an unparalleled collaboration experience where customers have seamless access to their business content regardless of device or platform. We're excited to work alongside Microsoft to power new levels of customer innovation in the enterprise."

Box business customers with an active Office 35 licence can access Box for Office Online with real-time co-authoring, as well as the Box integration with Office for iOS now.

Outlook.com integration will be available to Box personal users ‘in the coming weeks’, the company said.