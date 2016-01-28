Can you afford not to outsource?

Technology tethered with innovation drives business, it determines how successful your business can be and ensures that you maintain your standing in the market. It plays a huge role in your businesses growth, it demands that you constantly improve upon yourself and it enables your business to reach its potential.

Reasons to outsource your IT requirements

In more ways than can be explained, a synergistic effect of technology coupled with innovation will assure your survival. If you lag behind you risk losing your market share and thus a slow and steady path towards decline takes over.

Considering its advantages, most organisations today opt for an outsourced-based model for IT or will bring on board a third party cloud partner to provide managed cloud hosting. What is important to understand is that even though there are a lot of positives, firms tend to outsource this prime function mainly because of its negative impact.

The one which has everyone going is the fact that it’s expensive to maintain, it's investment driven and can have a considerable impact on the bottom line of your business. On the one hand it encourages you to upgrade, on the other it bleeds your cash flows dry.

However when all is said and done, outsourcing IT-based functions or cloud computing is also beneficial for a completely different reason as well. It allows the business to breathe, when you have a third party vendor taking care of your requirements and building capacity at their end to fulfill your demands – then what you get to focus on are elements which really drive revenue.

Factors such as costs which relate to licensing of software or the maintenance of hardware can be put towards other important aspects. Similarly, no matter how good you are at what you do, you still won’t be able to develop a support system on an as and when basis. Firms which are experts in their fields will take over complete operational management of your requirements and will run a mile to offer support at any time.

