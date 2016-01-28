Juniper Networks confirms BTI Systems acquisition

Data centre networking firm Juniper Networks has announced that it has closed a deal to acquire cloud and networking firm BTI Systems, for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2016, will “allow Juniper to accelerate the delivery of open and automated packet optical transport solutions ... and include network management features that enable end-to-end provisioning of new services,” Juniper executive vice president and general manager Jonathan Davidson said in a blog post.

Juniper specifically intends to integrate BTI's portfolio with its own NorthStar traffic optimisation WAN SDN controller for open and automated delivery across networks.

Davidson further adds that the company plans to “take advantage of the fast growing DCI and Metro markets,” in which BTI specialises. Juniper has plans to build cloud network infrastructure solutions, wherein BTI existing "roadmap" will play a key role.

The company said that it will give further details in the transaction as after the closing of the deal in the second quarter of 2016

BTI provides cloud and software defined networking (SDN) solutions to content, cloud and service providers.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter