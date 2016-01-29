BT wins £100 million BBC network contract

The BBC has dumped Vodafone in favour of the more “flexible and efficient” BT for the delivery of its broadcast network over the next 7 years, in a deal worth £100m.

The network will carry the BBC's entire video, audio, data, telephone and broadband services and will link all of its UK sites and radio stations. It it due to go live in April 2017, with the added flexibility allowing the BBC to scale up or down to deal with surges that accompany national events such as the Olympics.

Matthew Postgate, chief technology officer at the BBC, explained the decision: "This is an important step towards building an internet-fit BBC and will allow us to provide more interactive and personalised content in the future."

"At a time when the BBC faces serious financial challenges, it will also save us tens of millions of pounds so we can focus more of our money on programmes and services for licence fee payers."

BT Media and Broadcast - the company's global media services operation - will operate the network and it's vice president Mark Wilson-Dunn said: "Both of our organisations have a vital part to play in making the best use of advanced technology to support and enable the ever-accelerating evolution of broadcast media."

Image source: Shutterstock/chrisdorney