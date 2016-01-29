Canonical announces Oracle partnership to boost cloud offering

Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu Linux, has announced a collaboration with Oracle to make Ubuntu images available on Oracle Cloud.

Under the deal, Certified Ubuntu images will be available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, providing Oracle enterprise customers with increased choice and new and innovative ways to manage and scale their enterprise workloads, using the number one cloud operating system.

Certified Ubuntu images are continually maintained and tested by Canonical and the latest versions are made available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace within minutes of their official release.

Udi Nachmany, head of Certified Public Cloud at Canonical says, "Aside from the obvious cost savings inherent in open source cloud development, one of the key benefits of using official Ubuntu images is that customers use the same operating system at scale in production as in development, at no additional cost - which dramatically simplifies cross-substrate management, migration and re-engineering. Organisations may want to deploy their servers on-premises, develop their own private cloud in-house, or use the Oracle Cloud. Ubuntu offers this flexibility".

For enterprise cloud customers Ubuntu brings the benefit of regular updates to ensure they're running the latest features, compliance accreditations and security updates. There are archive mirrors for faster retrieval of updates and access to Canonical for support.

"This relationship signifies our strategy to broaden the range of options for enterprise customers, giving them more choice and flexibility when choosing cloud technologies," says Sanjay Sinha, vice president, Platform Products at Oracle. "We recognise there is a growing demand for innovative new cloud solutions and we are excited to have Canonical offer certified Ubuntu images in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace".

Canonical is a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network and Ubuntu is available now on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.