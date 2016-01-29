Lenovo opens a new centre in Basingstoke, UK

Lenovo has opened a new centre in the UK as it aims to increase its presence in the server market.

The Lenovo Technology Centre is located in Basingstoke, UK, and will offer a permanent demonstration space for Lenovo’s server and storage portfolio.

In a press release following the announcement, the company said it will also tag its partners along, offering enterprise solutions from Microsoft, Nutanix, Kellway and Pivot3.

The goal of the centre is to ‘run complex proof of concepts for end-users, helping them to realise product benefits whilst interacting with Lenovo experts’.

It will also be connected with partner centres in China, Scotland and Germany.

“Our priorities are to deliver a flexible and competitive offering to enterprise customers, whilst expanding the reach of Lenovo and its strategic partners,” said Guy England, Director, Enterprise Business Group at Lenovo UK and Ireland.

“The centre opening is a key milestone in our journey to accelerate the server business, and has been a true collaboration with partners to drive incremental revenue opportunities and to reduce time-to-value for customers.

“As IT continues its transition towards revenue generator and business transformer, open partnerships are critical for businesses wishing to maintain competitive edge. We’re pleased to offer new facilities that equip our partners with the capabilities and resources to help businesses across all sectors tackle this challenge.”

It has been exactly one year since Lenovo completed the acquisition of IBM’s x86 server business, the company said, adding that the new centre will give its partners the flexibility to present joint solutions in real-time.