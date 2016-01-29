Managing complex networks more important than bandwidth

Securing enough bandwidth is no longer the number one priority for progressive businesses, managed ICT service provider Claranet suggests.

Instead, managing business networks, which grow in complexity each day is the biggest challenge. Cloud services have exploded in recent times, and businesses are relying, now more than ever, on internet connected devices, as well as both public and private networks.

With the availability of bandwidth increasing, its price is going down, says managing director of Claranet for the UK, Michael Robert. Monitoring and managing data flow is now the highest priority:

“With the proliferation of devices and cloud-driven applications, it is increasingly important to manage and monitor the flow of data, ensuring that availability, performance and security are optimal,” he said.

“Today, significant volumes of traffic flow back and forth to applications and devices both inside and outside of a business’s wide area network with greater resilience. To exploit the increases in bandwidth and to efficiently manage business’s network estate, providers are investing in software-defined networks, addressing the vital strategic role of the network and not simply treating it as a commodity,” he continued.

UK’s businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, rely heavily on high-speed internet to do their business. The UK government has noticed the trend, offering a recently completed voucher scheme to give them high internet speeds at affordable prices.

The scheme was a success, with vouchers being completely depleted. At this moment it is unknown if the Government will extend the programme through additional funding. The programme was often criticised, with some saying the money could have been better spent by bringing faster internet to rural areas of the UK.