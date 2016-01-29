More than a quarter of all malware, ever, was created last year

Here's an interesting story: more than a quarter of all malware, ever, were created last year.

Yes, more than a quarter – 27.63 per cent, to be exact. Those are just some of the figures released by security firm PandaLabs, in its 2015 Annual Report.

There are some other interesting figures in here as well: there were 84 million new malware samples detected by the firm this year, meaning 230,000 new malware samples were produced daily over the course of the year.

The number of cyber-attacks recorded over the course of the previous year also broke records – a total of 304 million samples were recorded. These figures, together with a couple of high-profile cyber-breaches we witnessed last year, struck fear into the hearts of large corporations.

“We predict that the amount of malware created by cybercriminals will continue to grow”, says Luis Corrons, Technical Director of PandaLabs, “we also can’t forget that the creation of millions of Trojans and other threats corresponds to the cybercriminals’ needs to infect as many users as possible in order to get more money”.

Trojans and cryptolockers were the biggest threats last year, the company suggests. With 51.45 per cent of the share, Trojans were the main source of malware, followed by viruses (22.79 per cent), worms (13.22 per cent), potentially unwanted programs (10.71 per cent) and spyware (1.83 per cent).

Cryptolockers were also a big issue: “Cryptolocker is the best bet for cybercriminals, as it is one of the easiest ways of getting money. Also, it has shown itself to be very effective, especially in the case of businesses that don’t think twice about paying to recover their stolen information.”

The full PandaLabs report can be found on this link.