New SharePoint intranet platform boosts enterprise collaboration

Intranets are increasingly common, even in smaller companies, allowing employees easy access to shared resources

For Office 365 users wanting to exploit the power of intranets, Florida based MessageOps is launching ROOT, a SharePoint intranet platform. ROOT is a feature-rich intranet portal that gives customers an opportunity to create a more collaborative working environment, and give their employees a central access point to important company information and apps.

"We designed this portal to make it easier for businesses to unify messaging and access the tools they need to be more productive," says Chris Pyle President and CEO of Champion Solutions Group and MessageOps. "The platform modernises the workplace and allows companies to think with one mind and speak with one voice regarding corporate and departmental goals, marketing, and social messaging. All these capabilities not only drive results, but also employee satisfaction".

ROOT boosts productivity by enabling employees to obtain the tools they need to perform their daily tasks, such as a sophisticated search feature (by people, department or skillset), access to company goals and objectives, corporate events calendar, and departmental requests. The departmental request widget improves transparency and streamlines workflows by tracking the status of requests and enabling managers of the department to see open, in progress, and closed requests by category and person.

It also includes a recognition feed for shout-outs, employee anniversaries, and birthdays to drive loyalty and engagement. There are widgets for social networking (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook), blogs, weather, tip of the day, application feeds, and more.

ROOT is scalable across any sized enterprise, works across different devices and can be up and running quickly. You can find out more and take a tour of the product on the MessageOps website.

Image Credit: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock