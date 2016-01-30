Overcoming hazards in connected healthcare

Thanks to the continued growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) the future of healthcare is very much up in the cloud, with more and more medical devices creating a connected industry.

Connected devices allow healthcare professional to access a huge amount of data on their patients, greatly improving the level of service and diagnostic accuracy. Devices can be wearable, stationary or even implantable, providing a huge amount of flexibility.

However, as with all connected devices, there are multiple hazards that need to be taken into account. These generally centre around the areas of device security, software safety and data privacy.

But it's not all bad news; there are various ways the healthcare industry can help to mitigate these hazards, such as by identifying all potential safety and security threats, carrying out rigorous testing and trying to anticipate problems before they happen.

Check out the infographic below, created on behalf of TÜV SÜD, for more information on overcoming hazards in the world of connected healthcare.

