Cloud is key: How companies can get the most from mobile technology

Many companies have incorporated mobile technology into their day-to-day processes, benefiting from the added level of portability, ease of use and cost-effectiveness these devices can add to the workplace.

This is doubly true for businesses who have embraced the idea of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), which involves employees utilising their own devices in the office. But with a higher variance of devices, unlikely to be connected to a landline work network, how can these companies ensure a smooth and seamless IT infrastructure?

The answer could lie in the cloud.

Operational efficiency

It’s no secret that cloud technology can deliver huge benefits to any organisation, especially in workplaces where mobile technology is part of the routine, either in or out of the office.

With the necessary apps, programs and data stored away on a cloud server and ready to access anywhere or at any time, employees don’t have to worry about juggling space on the often limited built-in storage of the company’s devices or deal with often time-consuming installs and updates. With business tasks often performed on the move, this technology is not only beneficial, it’s absolutely crucial.

Utilising cloud technology also makes BYOD work environments operate much more seamlessly and intuitively by ensuring those who need access to certain files can gain access without being tethered to a landline, granted they have the necessary permission. Of course, BYOD brings its own range of benefits to the workplace, such as increasing operational efficiency and reducing the amount of capital a company must spend on equipping their employees with the devices required for their roles. Even organisations unsure of taking advantage of BYOD can be assured that by adopting cloud technology, they will be prepared to implement BYOD practices smoothly should they choose to do so.

Security and convenience

With high-profile hacks of confidential business and personal data stored on cloud servers making headlines, many organisations taking advantage of the cloud are becoming understandably anxious.

The great power provided by the cloud also carries with it a risk of rain. Should an employee lose their cloud-connected smartphone or laptop, whoever finds it could potentially have the same level of access as its intended user. There is also concern that by using mobile technology and the cloud for daily practices, employees could be exposing enterprise data to network eavesdroppers.

However, these organisations don’t have to choose between the convenience and operational efficiency of storing their data on the cloud and accessing it with mobile devices and the security of keeping everything confined to local servers.

The right solution

Tried and true mobile device management platforms already exist, and are now being extended to the cloud. With several platforms on the market, however, organisations must be able to ensure they adopt a solution that can meet all the needs of their daily practices.

Among the top features companies should be looking for is a robust level of security. It is essential for the mobile device platform to keep an account of mobile device compliance and inventory, restrict non-productive apps and the manipulation of official files, provide users secure network access via WiFi or VPN and, in the case of BYOD workplaces, profile both corporate-owned and employee-owned devices.

The chosen platform should also provide end-to-end device management, be scalable to the company’s requirements and align with the existing IT infrastructure, so organisations won’t have to worry about investing in new hardware in order to support the platform. The ability for IT teams to closely monitor the activity of all devices and apps, through a comprehensive dashboard, is also key, along with full compatibility with the range of mobile operating systems: iOS, Android and Windows.

By choosing a mobile device management platform based in the cloud, organisations can ensure they receive a further range of benefits. IT administrators can achieve the same level of seamless control and view of the company’s mobile resources with the additional advantage of being able to do so from anywhere and at any time, without the need to deal with downloads, installation or setup.

The proliferation of mobile technology has transformed the way many companies do business, allowing staff to perform their work on the go and from remote places. In order to ensure maximum operation efficiency and total security, organisations must look for an established mobile device management platform, the best of which can be found in the cloud.

David Howell, EMEA manager, ManageEngine

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock