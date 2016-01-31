How to create the perfect email signature

Despite the fact that countless emails are sent every day - both internally and to clients/customers - many people don't give their email signature the attention it deserves.

However, conveying the right corporate image – big or small – requires thought, so Cloud Solutions has come to the rescue by creating an infographic with some top tips for improving your email signature.

According to the infographic, 112 billion business emails were sent and received each day in 2015, with 48 per cent of professionals lacking an email sign-off.

In this "signature cheat sheet," Cloud Solutions highlights seven easy improvements users can make, which include making it simple, keeping it short, informing your recipients and being consistent.

Have a look at the full infographic below and get your email signature up to scratch.