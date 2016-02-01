2015 was a terrible year for the tablet

Tablet computers are continuing on their downward spiral, dropping even lower in sales and market size.

According to a recent report by market analysts Strategy Analytics, tablet makers will want to forget 2015 as fast as they can. During the fourth quarter of 2015, shipments fell 11 per cent, to a total of 69.9 million units. Overall, shipments fell eight per cent in 2015, with a total of 224.3 million devices sold.

The Strategy Analytics report, entitled “Preliminary Global Tablet Shipments and Market Share by Operating System: Q4 2015”, says that two-in-one devices and Windows tablets are the only bright spot in the year.

“Apple suffered big setbacks this year as a lack of innovation during the last several years caught up to iPad sales,” said Peter King, Research Director at Tablet & Touchscreen Strategies service. "Instead, Apple has focused on its MacBooks, iPhone 6/6+, and Apple Watch releases. The launch of the iPad Pro failed to meet expectations during the quarter. While we see real long-term potential for iPad Pro in the enterprise and verticals, there was not enough demand to move the needle in Q4.”

With a shrinking market and a drop in sales, there are no winners. But among all the losers, Lenovo was the best, actually seeing an 8 per cent growth, shipping 4 million units and having a market share of 5.7 per cent. Apple has had 16.1 million units shipped and a market share of 23.1 per cent, but a 25 per cent of drop in market size.

Samsung is on the third spot, with nine million units sold, and a market share of 12.9 per cent.