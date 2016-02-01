Microsoft sleeps with the fishes with underwater data centre

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Depending on your age, you might absolutely adore that character or possibly not be familiar at all. Me? I fall into the former. While it is a kids show, I find it to be quite entertaining.

You know who else might be a fan of Mr. SquarePants? Microsoft. Yes, believe it or not, the company has built an underwater data centre, located in California, named 'Project Natick' for the ocean. In other words, like SpongeBob, the data centre will live under the sea. While it is only in a testing phase, it is still cool nonetheless. Hopefully it operates quietly, however, as if it is noisy, it might bother Squidward's clarinet playing.

The big question you should be asking, of course, is why is Microsoft is doing this? The answer is surprisingly simple - heat. Data centres run very hot and require intense cooling from air-conditioning. Not only does this cost the owner a lot of money in energy bills, but it can be bad for the environment too.

The carbon footprint from the world's combined data centres is likely astronomical. If you can harness the cooling of the deep ocean's waters, by using it to dissipate heat naturally, you can arguably reduce costs and reduce the strain on the environment.

Ben Cutler, a Microsoft employee and engineer on the project tells the New York Times, "when I first heard about this I thought, 'Water ... electricity, why would you do that?' But as you think more about it, it actually makes a lot of sense".

Of course, despite the potential environmental benefits, there are unknown risks too. Could the heat given off by the data centre impact the natural habitat of the sea life? Even if local temperature increases are slight, it could be enough to disrupt a balance. More research and testing will likely be needed to determine if Project Natick is a risk-free proposal.

Plus, lets be honest here folks; electronics and water generally don't mix well. True, some computers are liquid-cooled with minimal risk and maintenance, but a data centre in the ocean is faced with extreme pressure - a leak could prove disastrous. It may be quite a while before a company truly trusts its precious data under the sea.

Luckily, Microsoft has installed sensors on Project Natick to monitor just how harsh the ocean's impact will be on it.

Photo credit: New York Times