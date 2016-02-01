Study shows cloud analytics is poised for a spending boom

Independent software provider Informatica has released the findings from a study of more than 200 IT and business decision makers conducted by IDG Research Services on the accelerating adoption of cloud analytics.

The findings reveal an industry poised for significant growth, as 68 per cent of respondents said they will be investigating or actively deploying cloud analytics solutions over the next 12 months. Furthermore, 74 per cent are expecting to adopt a hybrid or cloud-only approach to analytics over the next three years.

Ajay Gandhi, vice president of product marketing for Informative Cloud said: “IDG’s survey shows that cloud analytics is on the fast track to becoming the new normal for enterprise analytics, supporting user requirements for enhanced functionality, flexible data access and simplicity, and IT requirements for lower costs and increased agility. The survey also makes it clear that as customers move to attain these advantages, they are not going to comprise on data security.

"It also reveals that they want the fullest measure of flexibility and ease-of-use from their cloud analytics solutions in order to empower the growing class of users who need analytic capabilities, but who lack the specialised skills required by legacy on-premise solutions."

According to the report, cloud analytics adoption is primarily being driven by growing end-user requirements for improved analytics, with the quality and consistency of data across systems (81 per cent), real-time data aggregation and analysis (71 per cent) and improved ways to visually explore data (70 per cent) all cited as key factors.

Respondents also identified several key evaluation criteria when buying a cloud analytics solution. In first place was the robustness of the data security framework with 81 per cent, followed by ease of use (78 per cent), ease of on-going administration (77 per cent), ability to integrate on-premise and cloud data (78 per cent), and ability to cleanse data (74 per cent).

The full report, entitled 'The State of Cloud Analytics' can be found here.

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns