Why data virtualisation should be a priority in 2016

It’s at that time of the year when many of us start to reflect and plan ahead. A time where you consider the pros and cons of the year that has passed and a look ahead at what the New Year may hold, personally and professionally.

It’s the same with businesses around the world. The start of any year presents the opportunity to take stock and look ahead. How can I take my business forwards? Do I want to grow? How do I become leaner? Why aren’t we where I expected us to be? CEOs in boardrooms will be scratching their heads with these types of questions.

2015 was the year of Big Data. This is only going to grow further and for any business, data and how it is managed is critical.

Copy data virtualisation – freeing organisations’ data from their legacy physical infrastructure - is increasingly seen as the way to deal with the huge amounts of data that are produced within organisations by data copying. Its benefits are far ranging - from increased data protection to instant data access and mobility, not to mention the huge amount of costs savings it produces. You’ve heard of both server virtualisation and network virtualisation; two concepts that once seemed outlandish but fast forward to now and the benefits of both have seen them become commonplace within IT departments. In 2016, it’s the turn of copy data virtualisation.

So, how exactly could it benefit your business? Here are five ways copy data virtualisation could streamline your business, drastically improve business functions and save you millions in 2016:

A recent IDC study revealed that enterprises have an average of 13 physical copies of critical databases and file systems within their organisation, all of which take up storage space in data centres. This data then needs to be managed internally too. By virtualising this data, businesses are able to eliminate the need to have multiple physical copies, reducing the necessary amount of copies to one “golden master copy” from which an unlimited amount of virtual copies can be provisioned any time any where for any purpose, immediately. With a smaller storage footprint comes a smaller storage bill.

The removal of redundant technologies

To adhere with compliance standards for data protection, IT departments adopt a number of overlapping technologies, such as software for backups, snapshots, disaster recovery, and more. Data virtualisation removes the need for all of these redundant technologies by creating virtual, on-demand data copies.

A significant reduction in downtime

According to figures from Gartner, businesses can lose an average of $5,600 per minute in an outage, adding up to over $300,000 per hour. Dated backup and DR systems are slow to recover data in the event of an outage, taking days or even weeks to recover data. When data has been virtualised, recovery times drop to minutes or hours, all while ensuring delivery of aggressive RTOs and RPOs.

Virtualisation = business value

As virtualised data requires less maintenance and time spent monitoring redundant systems, as well as the reduced downtime, there is no longer the necessity for large IT teams in charge of on sheer data management. Alternatively, the amount of time freed up by data virtualisation adoption means the team can now focus on more important activities that move the business forward and improve efficiencies across the organisation.

Faster time-to-market

Like the way data virtualisation slashes recovery time during an outage, it also slashes provisioning time for data required during test and development. With data virtualisation, provisioning a data copy can take less than a minute and can even be self serviced.

With the dev team able to focus more on application development and less on the process waiting for ops to produce test data for them, organisations can enjoy faster-time-to-market and move their business forward in 2016.

Ash Ashutosh, CEO, Actifio

Image source: Shutterstock/alphaspirit