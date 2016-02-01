Win HP's brand new 2-in-1 laptop: The Elite x2

As the working world becomes more and more mobile and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) continues to gather momentum, 2-in-1 laptops are gaining in popularity.

The added versatility they provide when compared to a standard laptop or tablet is a big draw for businesses, especially those that have employees constantly on the move, working or having meetings in different locations.

This means employees can have the best of both worlds wherever they are; the power and functionality of a PC, combined with the flexibility and convenience of a tablet. Not only that, modern 2-in-1 devices also contain everything needed to be a personal device as well as for work, a factor which has taken on an added importance for consumers and businesses alike in recent times.

We're offering you the chance to win an HP Elite x2 1012 hybrid laptop, which combines productivity and style in a compact chassis and powerful defences to ensure your personal and business information stays secure.

This 12.2-inch tablet features a 6th generation Intel Core M vPro processor, storage starting at 128GB, both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports and is powered by Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.

For your chance to win your own HP Elite x2 1012, simply enter your details here.