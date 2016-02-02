Asus' new mini PC supports up to four 2.5 inch drives

Many companies have begun to move away from large desktop towers and are now turning towards smaller mini PCs. These tiny desktop computers take up less desk space and also require less power.

Generally, tiny desktop PCs offer little to no expandability. Asus has just updated its VivoMini line of desktops with a focus on offering users the ability to add new drives without having to sacrifice the smaller footprint that a mini PC offers.

Asus' new VivoMini VC65 will come with Intel's latest Skylake processors and will offer support for up to four 2.5 inch hard drives or SSDs. The computer will also include six USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, an SD card reader, COM ports and 802.11ac WiFi.

The VivoMini VC65 line of computers will be offered in several different configurations. Some models will forgo the space needed to accommodate two drives and will instead use that space for an optical disc drive. Asus is also releasing a VivoMini VC65R version of its new small form factor desktops which will feature RAID support which will allow users to use the drives together for increased speed or to have them set up in a mirrored configuration to prevent against data loss.

Asus is also releasing a barebones model which will give users the option to outfit their computers with their choice of memory, storage and OS. The company has designed the chasis of the Vivo Mini VC65 in a way that makes the case easy to open and work on.

There are quite a few ways in which the VivoMini VC65 and VC65R systems could be employed. Asus' small form factor desktops will work well in an office setting, as network-attached storage drives, or even as media centers.

Asus has really set the Vivo Mini VC65 line apart from other pre-built small form factor PCs by offering its users more freedom and expandability than other manufacturers in a sleek unobtrusive package.

Image source: Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com