EE to remain standalone within BT

After completing its acquisition of EE, yesterday BT revealed more details on the organisational structure. It seems as EE won't be consumed by BT, but will instead continue to operate as a standalone line of business within the BT Group, and the sixth one at that.

The company will be led by the new CEO Marc Allera and will continue to be consumer-oriented. It will supply mobile services, broadband and TV. It will also keep delivering the Emergency Services Network contract, the controversial business awarded to EE in 2015.

A new business unit will be formed, the BT Business and Public Sector, which will replace BT Business. EE's business operations will be part of the new unit.

“We will operate a multi-brand strategy with UK customers being able to choose a mix of BT, EE or Plusnet services, depending on which suit them best,” said BT CEO Gavin Patterson.

“The acquisition enables us to offer great value bundles of services, and customers are set to be the winners as we compete for their business.”

Bloomberg reports that that’s not all BT is doing – it will also restructure its BT Wholesale division, renaming it into BT Wholesale and Ventures, as it will incorporate EE’s MVNO business, together with Fleet, Payphones and Directories.

Previous chief of sales and marketing officer of EE’s business division, Gerry McQuade, will lead the new division.

BT has acquired EE, in a deal worth £12.5 billion. The deal was closed on January 29, 2016, and saw the group’s revenue rise 3 per cent.