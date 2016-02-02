Oracle Digital Transformation Summit: Live blog

Digital transformation is taking place across all industries at the moment, with executives in a constant battle to meet the challenges and demands of today's digital world.

And missing out isn't an option, as the slow adoption of digital initiatives could have a severe negative impact on a company's bottom line. That's why CIOs and CEOs need to concentrate on building sustainable and future-proof digital enterprises, or risk being overtaken by the young disruptors.

Tomorrow (3 February) Oracle is hosting its Digital Transformation IT Summit in London, looking at how digital technologies are changing the ways in which we work and live, and ITProPortal is going along for the ride.

One of the highlights of the event will be a keynote speech at 9.30am from Sir David Brailsford, general manager of Team Sky, who will be talking about disrupting yourself to create a competitive advantage.

There will also be talks by several executives from Oracle and the likes of IKEA, IBM and Santander, as well as breakout streams in human capital management, customer experience and ERP/finance.

We will be covering the whole event right here, so be sure to check back throughout the day for the expert's views on what digital transformation really means for your business.

Image source: Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul